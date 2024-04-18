Harkins failed to score a goal in 45 games with the Penguins this year, registering just four helpers.

Harkins -- who was claimed off waivers by the Pens before the start of the season -- struggled with injuries throughout the 2023-24 campaign. The 26-year-old Cleveland native will head to free agency this offseason, and may not have shown the team enough to earn a new deal considering he couldn't score even when healthy. Still, Harkins likely won't be an expensive pick up regardless of where he lands, so maybe Kyle Dubas will opt to re-sign him.