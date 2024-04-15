Harkins (hand) is an option to face Nashville on Monday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Harkins still needs to be activated off injured reserve for him to get into the lineup against the Predators. If the winger does suit up, it could come at the expense of Valtteri Puustinen or Radim Zohorna. The 26-year-old Ohio native hasn't played since March 7 versus the Capitals, a stretch of 19 games on the shelf due to his hand injury.