Harkins was placed on waivers by the Lightning on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Harkins signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Lightning in July and began the regular season on the NHL roster. He appeared in just one of the team's first three games of the regular season, and he was held scoreless with four hits, one shot on goal and a minus-1 rating in 10:55 of ice time. He'll likely head to the minors if he clears waivers, and he should see more consistent playing time with the AHL club.