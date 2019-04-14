Penguins' Jared McCann: Refutes earlier report

McCann (upper body) will be in the lineup for Sunday's Game 3 tilt against the Islanders, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

McCann was originally slated to miss Sunday's game, but refuting an earlier report, he will slot in on the fourth line and replace Teddy Blueger. The 22-year-old has been solid this campaign, notching 35 points in 78 games.