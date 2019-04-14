Penguins' Jared McCann: Refutes earlier report
McCann (upper body) will be in the lineup for Sunday's Game 3 tilt against the Islanders, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
McCann was originally slated to miss Sunday's game, but refuting an earlier report, he will slot in on the fourth line and replace Teddy Blueger. The 22-year-old has been solid this campaign, notching 35 points in 78 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...