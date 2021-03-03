Zucker (lower body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Wednesday, Rob Rossi of The Athletic reports.

This move is retroactive to Feb. 23, and it requires him to miss at least 10 games, meaning his first chance to return is March 20 against the Devils. The Penguins still haven't provided much detail about the nature or severity of Zucker's injury besides for calling it a "longer-term" issue. Zach Aston-Reese, Jared McCann and Brandon Tanev have all garnered a chance in the top six with Zucker out, and the Penguins seem ready to rotate players until someone fits.