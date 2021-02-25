Zucker (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

This move comes as no surprise, as coach Mike Sullivan told reporters Zucker is going to be sidelined "longer term" with a lower-body injury Thursday, indicating he's likely facing a multi-week absence at a minimum. With Zucker on the shelf, Zach Aston-Reese and Jared McCann (lower body) could be in line for expanded roles for the foreseeable future.