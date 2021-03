Zucker (lower body) practiced in a no-contact jersey Saturday, Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Zucker has been skating for over a week now, so it's encouraging that he took the next step by re-joining the team at practice, albeit in a no-contact capacity. There's still no clear timetable for Zucker's return. Zucker hasn't played since Feb. 23. He accrued seven points through 17 games before suffering this injury.