Letang scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-5 overtime victory against Boston.

Letang has recorded a point in seven of his last eight contests, tallying a combined two goals, seven assists and 13 shots while averaging 25:20 of ice time. While the blueliner's production with the man advantage has dropped off, just five power-play assists this season, he has topped his point total from last year with 50 points in 79 contests.