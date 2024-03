Letang recorded a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Blue Jackets.

Letang may be mired in a 10-game goal drought but has found ways to contribute with four assists, including two with the man advantage, 18 shots and 17 hits over that stretch. While the veteran blueliner is over the 40-point threshold for the seventh straight year, his power-play numbers have dipped dramatically with just five compared to last season's 21.