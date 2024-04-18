Letang told reporters he was "dealing with some stuff" during the final weeks of the season, per Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-GazetteThursday.

Letang was still able to play but did have a handful of maintenance days along with way. Despite being banged up, the veteran blueliner still managed 10 points in his last 11 contests, reaching the 50-point threshold for the seventh time in his NHL career. With Erik Karlsson on the roster, Letang was a relative non-factor with the man advantage, earning just five power-play points, something fantasy players will have to factor into their decisions heading into 2024-25.