Letang produced an assist, five shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Letang has picked up seven points over his last six games. The defenseman reached the 30-assist mark Tuesday with his secondary helper on Lars Eller's game-tying goal in the third period. Letang is up to 37 points, 117 shots on net, 101 hits, 91 blocked shots, 52 PIM and a plus-16 rating through 56 outings overall. He has just three power-play points, but he's been solid in just about every other area for fantasy purposes.