Letang notched two assists and one shot on net during Monday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Letang led all Pittsburgh skaters with 25:28 of ice time and added two helpers as the Penguins have gained at least one point in six straight games. He is now on a modest three-game point streak, producing four assists over that span. The 36-year-old defenseman is still plays first-pairing minutes and can be relied on to produce on the scoresheet, as he's up to 45 points through 74 contests this season.