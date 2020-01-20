Penguins' Kris Letang: Garners assist Sunday
Letang recorded an assist in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Bruins.
Letang has helpers in two straight games but remains stuck in an 11-game goal drought dating back to Dec. 28 versus Nashville. During his goalless streak, the Montreal native averaged 26:13 of ice time, including 2:56 with the man advantage, and put 26 shots on net yet was never able to beat an opposing keeper.
