Penguins' Kris Letang: Looks plenty healthy Sunday
Letang picked up two power-play assists in a 5-1 Game 3 win over the Flyers on Sunday.
Letang got a little banged up in Game 2, and there was mild concern he might be unable to play in this contest. He led the Penguins with 25:40 of ice time, so clearly he was just fine. The 30-year-old was unusually healthy this year, and was able to manage 51 points as a result. Now he's carrying that into the postseason.
More News
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: On ice for warmups•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Takes maintenance day•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Strong two-way effort in Game 1•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Notches two points Thursday•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Finds twine in disappointing road loss•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Tacks on two more helpers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...