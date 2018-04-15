Penguins' Kris Letang: Looks plenty healthy Sunday

Letang picked up two power-play assists in a 5-1 Game 3 win over the Flyers on Sunday.

Letang got a little banged up in Game 2, and there was mild concern he might be unable to play in this contest. He led the Penguins with 25:40 of ice time, so clearly he was just fine. The 30-year-old was unusually healthy this year, and was able to manage 51 points as a result. Now he's carrying that into the postseason.