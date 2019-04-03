Penguins' Kris Letang: Non-contact practice participant
Letang (upper body) rejoined the team at practice in a no-contact jersey Wednesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Letang would still need to graduate to full contact before being considered for the lineup, but his return to practice on a non-contact basis is certainly a major step in the right direction. Barring a quick return to contact, it seems more likely than not that Letang's return may be dated for Game 1 of the playoffs at the earliest.
