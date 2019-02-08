Penguins' Kris Letang: Notches two assists
Letang recorded a pair of helpers against the Panthers on Thursday.
Letang is rolling with six points in his previous five outings and remains on pace to potentially set a new career high. The blueliner is averaging over 26 minutes of ice time, but could see those numbers dip slightly once Justin Schultz (lower leg) is cleared to return. Still, with his spot on the top power-play unit secured, the Montreal native will continue to offer top-end fantasy value.
