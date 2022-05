Letang recorded two assists, three hits, and three blocked shots in Monday's 7-2 win over the Rangers.

Letang assisted on Sidney Crosby's power-play tally in the first period before adding another helper on Danton Heinen's goal in the second. The veteran defenseman has three assists in the series after recording a career-best 68 points (10 goals and 58 assists) during the regular season. In 146 career playoff contests, Letang has 22 goals and 67 assists.