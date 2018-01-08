Penguins' Kris Letang: Posts two points versus Bruins
Letang recorded a goal and an assist in a 6-5 overtime victory over the Bruins on Sunday.
Coming into Sunday, there probably wasn't a preseason top fantasy defensemen in need of a goal more than Letang. He hadn't scored since Dec. 7, going his last 10 games with just two assists. Letang appears to be finally finding his game, though, and could be on his way to the third 50-point campaign in the last four seasons.
