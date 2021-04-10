Letang notched two assists with three hits, two shots on net, one blocked shot and a minus-1 rating in Friday's 6-4 win over the Devils.
That's now three straight multi-point performances for Letang and five in the last eight games. The veteran blueliner is having another big campaign, piling up seven goals and 34 points through 40 contests.
