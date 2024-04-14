Pettersson notched an assist, three blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Bruins.

Pettersson snapped a four-game slump with the helper. The 27-year-old has had some productive moments this season, but he's often just a physical presence in a top-four role. For the season, he's generated a career-high 29 points with 104 shots on net, 120 hits, 156 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a plus-27 rating through 80 contests.