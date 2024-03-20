Pettersson scored his fourth goal of the season in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.

The 27-year-old blueliner got the Penguins on the board midway through the second period, snapping a 14-game goal drought in the process. Pettersson is up to 26 points on the season, a new career high, and he's rounded out his line with 89 hits, 94 shots on net, 129 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating through 68 contests.