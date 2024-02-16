Pettersson notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-4 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

The pair of helpers were Pettersson's first points in five games since the All-Star break. He assisted on both of Sidney Crosby's goals in the game. Pettersson is at 21 points, 65 shots on net, 96 blocked shots, 57 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-21 rating through 51 outings this season. He's in a top-four role and on track to surpass his career high of 25 points from the 2018-19 campaign, but his fantasy appeal is limited to deeper formats.