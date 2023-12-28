Pettersson notched four assists with one blocked shot and a plus-5 rating in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Islanders.

Skating alongside Kris Letang has its perks. While Letang was setting an NHL record for a defenseman with a five-point second period, Pettersson nabbed three helpers of his own, before chipping in one more on Pittsburgh's final goal of the night in the third. The four points were a career high for the 27-year-old, but it was his third multi-point performance in the last four games. On the season, Pettersson has 14 points (all assists) in 33 games with 56 blocked shots, 39 hits, 37 shots on net, 20 PIM and a plus-17 rating.