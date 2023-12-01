Pettersson recorded an assist against the Lightning on Thursday.
Pettersson brought a seven-game pointless streak to a close but has yet to score a goal this season. Considering the Swedish blueliner has reached the 20-point threshold just twice in his NHL career, fantasy players probably should be expecting him to go on long-term scoring slumps.
More News
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Snaps dry spell with assist•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Earns assist in loss•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Returning to action Thursday•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Expected to be game-time call•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Progressing in recovery•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Lands on LTIR•