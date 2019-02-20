Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Team interested in retaining him
Pettersson will eventually garner an extension from the Penguins, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. "We're going to resign him," GM Jim Rutherford said.
Pettersson's entry-level contract -- a deal originally procured by the Ducks in June of 2015 -- expires after this season, but he'll remain under the Penguins' control as a restricted free agent. Pettersson started the season with only six points (all assists) through 27 games for Anaheim, but he's since turned up the heat with Pittsburgh. Specifically, the Swede has notched a pair of goals to complement 11 helpers -- including four man-advantage points -- and a plus-10 rating between 35 contests for the Pens.
