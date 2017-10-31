Penguins' Matt Hunwick: Staying back in Pittsburgh
Hunwick (concussion) did not travel with the club on its five-game road trip, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Hunwick has missed seven straight outings after suffering a concussion in practice and could sit out the remaining three contests of Pittsburgh's trip -- although coach Mike Sullivan left the door open for the defenseman to join the team at some point. Prior to getting hurt, the Michigan native was averaging 18:18 of ice time and will like bump Chad Ruhwedel or Zach Trotman from the game-day lineup once given the all-clear.
