Penguins' Matt Murray: Draws Game 3 start
Murray will guard the net in Sunday's Game 3 matchup against the visiting Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
In this series, Murray has given up seven goals while posting a 3.45 GAA and .896 save percentage. In the Canadian's defense, Pittsburgh hasn't been able to get much past New York's Robin Lehner and their stout defense. At the very least, home ice for the next two matchups should help Murray and the Pens.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...