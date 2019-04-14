Penguins' Matt Murray: Draws Game 3 start

Murray will guard the net in Sunday's Game 3 matchup against the visiting Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

In this series, Murray has given up seven goals while posting a 3.45 GAA and .896 save percentage. In the Canadian's defense, Pittsburgh hasn't been able to get much past New York's Robin Lehner and their stout defense. At the very least, home ice for the next two matchups should help Murray and the Pens.