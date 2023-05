Murray (concussion) was Toronto's third goalie Sunday against Florida, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Murray hasn't appeared in a game since April 2 after suffering a concussion. Whether or not he's 100 percent healthy remains to be seen, but he was available as the third goalie Sunday after Ilya Samsonov (undisclosed) left the game. If Samsonov misses any time, Murray will likely dress as Joseph Woll's backup.