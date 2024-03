Murray (hip surgery) faced shots before practice Friday, the first time he has done it since undergoing bilateral hip surgery in October, according to Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun.

Murray is not close to a return, but it was an important step in his recovery. Murray is on long-term injured reserve and is not expected to return this season. This is the final season of his four-year, $25 million contract and he is expected to hit free agency in July.