Murray stopped 33 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Murray put in his best performance of the season so far, but he wasn't able to snag a win as Jet Greaves kept things level in the other crease. The 31-year-old Murray has allowed seven goals over four appearances (three starts) to begin his tenure with the Kraken, but he's 0-2-1. He's started the last two games over Philipp Grubauer and has likely earned additional time while Joey Daccord (upper body) is on the mend. It's quite possible Murray is playing for his roster spot, as it could be untenable for the Kraken to carry three goalies once Daccord is healthy.