The Kraken announced Thursday that Murray is away from the team due to a family matter.

Murray has been back in action for a month after missing time due to a lower-body injury, but he's now tending to a family matter. Nikke Kokko was recalled from AHL Coachella Valley and will likely serve as Joey Daccord's backup Thursday against the Golden Knights, although the Kraken haven't yet named a starter. It's not yet clear when Murray will be able to return, but his next chance to do so will be Saturday against the Flames.