Murray (undisclosed) is considered out indefinitely and was placed on the long-term injured reserve list by Toronto on Wednesday.

Toronto didn't specify the reason for moving Murray to the long-term injured reserve list. He didn't play past April 2 because of a concussion, but he was the Maple Leafs' third goaltender for a playoff contest against Florida on May 7, which suggests that he was at least considered an emergency option at that time. The goaltender also missed a significant stretch of the 2022-23 campaign due to an ankle injury. If Murray isn't available going forward, then Joseph Woll is likely to serve as Ilya Samsonov's backup in 2023-24.