Murray is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of 6-8 months after undergoing successful bilateral hip surgery Monday.

Murray posted a 14-8-2 record last season with a 3.01 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 26 games. The Maple Leafs announced this past summer that the 29-year-old netminder would start the 2023-24 campaign on long-term injured reserve. At the start of training camp, general manager Brad Treliving said that Murray was going to need "significant surgery," but didn't elaborate on the situation at the time. Joseph Woll will go into the upcoming season as Toronto's backup goalie behind Ilya Samsonov.