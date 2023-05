Murray (concussion) practiced Monday but isn't ready to return to the lineup yet, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Murray, who last played April 2, is slated to be Toronto's third goaltender at practice sessions for now. He won't travel with the Leafs until he receives clearance, so a return to the lineup may not come until the later games of Toronto's second-round series against Florida. Ilya Samsonov will continue to be backed up by Joseph Woll until Murray is healthy.