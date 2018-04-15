Penguins' Matt Murray: Game 3 starter
Murray will be between the pipes for Sunday's Game 3 versus the Flyers, Dave Isaac of The Courier Post reports.
Murray produced a dud in Game 2, as he allowed four goals on 19 shots in a 5-1 loss to even the series. Still, the Penguins couldn't figure out Flyers' goalie Brian Elliott on Wednesday, producing just one goal of offensive support, so it was an uphill battle for Murray anyway. Those looking to start Murray in fantasy settings have a favorable outlook, though, since the 23-year-old is 8-1 following a playoff loss in his career.
More News
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Performs below standards in Game 2 loss•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Between pipes Friday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Blanks Flyers in Game 1•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Gearing up for Game 1•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Stops 26 shots in Thursday's OT win•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Between pipes against Columbus•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...