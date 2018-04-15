Penguins' Matt Murray: Game 3 starter

Murray will be between the pipes for Sunday's Game 3 versus the Flyers, Dave Isaac of The Courier Post reports.

Murray produced a dud in Game 2, as he allowed four goals on 19 shots in a 5-1 loss to even the series. Still, the Penguins couldn't figure out Flyers' goalie Brian Elliott on Wednesday, producing just one goal of offensive support, so it was an uphill battle for Murray anyway. Those looking to start Murray in fantasy settings have a favorable outlook, though, since the 23-year-old is 8-1 following a playoff loss in his career.