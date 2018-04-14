Penguins' Matt Murray: Performs below standards in Game 2 loss
Murray allowed four goals on 19 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Flyers in Game 2 of the first round of the playoffs on Friday. The series is tied 1-1.
The 23-year-old didn't play as poorly as that stat line suggests, as he was a victim of some bad luck, but Murray did have an off night. In addition to the Flyers scoring twice on the power play, the Flyers benefitted from a puck deflecting off Kris Letang in front of the net into the goal. The fourth score came from a highlight-reel move from Travis Konecny. Murray, though, is notorious for his bounce-back playoff performances, so one has to figure he will be sharper on Sunday. Murray is 8-1 following a playoff loss in his career.
