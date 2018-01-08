Penguins' Matt Murray: Picks up win in relief
Murray came on in relief to stop six shots and capture a 6-5 overtime victory over the Bruins on Sunday.
It was great to see Murray come in and have success, but as indicated by the number of shots he faced, he simply wasn't tested. Murray did stop a Brad Marchand penalty shot with just over a minute left in regulation, but other than that, it was an easy 25 minutes in the net. A win's a win, though, and Murray will take any he can get. With this one, he improves to 15-12-1 this season.
