Penguins' Matt Murray: Shutout in return

Murray was perfect Thursday, turning aside 38 shots to earn his first shutout of the season in a 3-0 win over the Maple Leafs.

Making only his second start of the season, Pittsburgh's No.1 goalie frustrated a Toronto team that came into Wednesday's contest having scored the most goals in the league (33). Now with four days off between games, Murray, who is coming off a concussion, will benefit from added rest and should be back between the pipes Wednesday when the Penguins take on the Oilers.