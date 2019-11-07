Penguins' Matt Murray: Slated to start Thursday
Murray was the first goal off the ice at Thursday's game-day skate, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports, indicating he will be in the crease versus the Islanders.
Murray will be looking to bounce back from a miserable outing versus the Bruins on Monday in which he conceded three goals on 11 shots before getting the hook. Prior to Monday's mishap, the netminder was 7-3-1 with a .924 save percentage and will look to regain that form heading into Thursday's clash with the Islanders -- the first time the two clubs have faced each other since last year's four-game postseason sweep by New York.
