Penguins' Matt Murray: Starting in St. Louis

Murray will patrol the crease during Saturday's road matchup with St. Louis, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Murray has struggled over the past two weeks, suffering three consecutive losses while posting an ugly 4.02 GAA and .851 save percentage in four appearances. The 25-year-old backstop will try to start righting the ship in a tough road matchup with a Blues team that's currently sitting at third overall in the NHL standings.