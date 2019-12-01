Penguins' Matt Murray: Starting in St. Louis
Murray will patrol the crease during Saturday's road matchup with St. Louis, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Murray has struggled over the past two weeks, suffering three consecutive losses while posting an ugly 4.02 GAA and .851 save percentage in four appearances. The 25-year-old backstop will try to start righting the ship in a tough road matchup with a Blues team that's currently sitting at third overall in the NHL standings.
