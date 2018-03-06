Penguins' Matt Murray: Status quo

Murray (concussion) once again skated on his own before practice Tuesday without facing any shots, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

With how quickly Murray returned to on ice sessions, it seemed as though he would be back sooner rather than later, but considering he has yet to make any additional progress, fantasy owners certainly have cause for concern. Unless Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith completely start to sink the ship, the Pens should be in no rush to get Murray back into the crease -- with their focus on winning another Stanley Cup.