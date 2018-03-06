Penguins' Matt Murray: Status quo
Murray (concussion) once again skated on his own before practice Tuesday without facing any shots, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
With how quickly Murray returned to on ice sessions, it seemed as though he would be back sooner rather than later, but considering he has yet to make any additional progress, fantasy owners certainly have cause for concern. Unless Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith completely start to sink the ship, the Pens should be in no rush to get Murray back into the crease -- with their focus on winning another Stanley Cup.
More News
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Takes twirl Monday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Unavailable for Saturday's tilt•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Dons gear Friday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Suffers concussion in practice•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Being evaluated for injury•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Yields two goals in relief•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...