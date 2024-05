Nieto underwent reconstructive MCL surgery on his left knee surgery May 2, the team announced Wednesday. He's expected to require six-to-seven months to recover.

Nieto last played Nov. 30, 2023 and underwent laparoscopic surgery on his right knee back in January. His new timetable suggests that he won't return until November at the earliest. Nieto should be in the mix for a bottom-six role once he's healthy.