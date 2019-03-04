Penguins' Olli Maatta: Skating on his own
Maatta (shoulder) was spotted skating on his own Monday by Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Maatta was joined by fellow injured blueliner Kris Letang (upper body). This is a step in the right direction for both players, but each will need to prove capable of taking contact before being granted the green light to participate in game action.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...