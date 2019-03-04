Penguins' Olli Maatta: Skating on his own

Maatta (shoulder) was spotted skating on his own Monday by Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Maatta was joined by fellow injured blueliner Kris Letang (upper body). This is a step in the right direction for both players, but each will need to prove capable of taking contact before being granted the green light to participate in game action.

