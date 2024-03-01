Maatta scored twice Thursday in a 5-3 loss to the Islanders.

It was Maatta's third career multi-goal game (March 1, 2018 against the Bruins and March 6, 2014 against the Sharks). His first goal came early in the second frame with a slap shot from the left circle. His second came at 10:49 of third to tie the game 3-3. Maatta fired the biscuit into an open net off a cross-ice pass. He's not a consistent fantasy contributor -- he has just four goals, 17 points, 35 shots and 37 hits in 52 games this season. Nice effort, but it's not likely to be repeated.