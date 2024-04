Maatta (upper body) is slated to play Sunday versus Buffalo, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Maatta will be back alongside Shayne Gostisbehere after missing the past two games. The 29-year-old Maatta has four goals, 17 points and 91 blocked shots in 66 outings this campaign. Jake Walman will be a healthy scratch Sunday due to Maatta's return.