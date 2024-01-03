Maatta posted an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Maatta played in his third straight game since returning from an upper-body injury. The 29-year-old has been rotated in and out of the lineup along with Jeff Petry (who was scratched Tuesday) and Justin Holl. Maatta is up to seven points, 16 shots on net, 33 blocked shots, 20 hits and a plus-6 rating over 30 appearances. Between a fairly quiet offense and a lack of a guaranteed spot in the lineup, he's not a stable fantasy option.