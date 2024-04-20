Maatta posted four goals, 14 assists, 96 blocked shots and a team-leading plus-14 rating through 72 games this season.
Maatta didn't post the type of stat that would enthrall the masses in fantasy hockey but was efficient for a retooled Red Wings blue line that desperately needed more cohesion and consistency. The 2024-25 campaign will be a contract year for Maatta before potentially being able to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent.
More News
-
Red Wings' Olli Maatta: Set to play against Sabres•
-
Red Wings' Olli Maatta: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Olli Maatta: Rare two-goal game•
-
Red Wings' Olli Maatta: Delivers pair of apples•
-
Red Wings' Olli Maatta: Snags helper against former team•
-
Red Wings' Olli Maatta: Nabs helper Tuesday•