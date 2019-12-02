Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Injured during practice

Hornqvist is being evaluated for a lower-body injury he sustained during Monday's practice, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

While the nature of the injury won't be revealed until the evaluations are over, it's concerning since Hornqvist spent seven games on IR in November with a lower-body issue. When healthy, the 32-year-old winger has been a superb member of the Penguins' top six, recording 11 points, 50 shots on net and 50 hits over 20 games. Hornqvist will aim to shake off this injury by Wednesday's matchup against the Blues.