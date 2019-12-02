Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Injured during practice
Hornqvist is being evaluated for a lower-body injury he sustained during Monday's practice, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
While the nature of the injury won't be revealed until the evaluations are over, it's concerning since Hornqvist spent seven games on IR in November with a lower-body issue. When healthy, the 32-year-old winger has been a superb member of the Penguins' top six, recording 11 points, 50 shots on net and 50 hits over 20 games. Hornqvist will aim to shake off this injury by Wednesday's matchup against the Blues.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.