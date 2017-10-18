Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Records two points against Rangers
Hornqvist garnered a goal and an assist in Wednesday's overtime victory over New York.
Hornqvist is apparently making up for lost time, as he has registered five points in four games after missing the first three outings of the season. The winger might be logging the bulk of his minutes in a third-line role, but his inclusion on the power play is where he is earning his salary, considering he has tallied two goals and one helper with the man advantage. If he continues to produce at this level, coach Mike Sullivan may start contemplating putting the Swede back on the top line alongside Sidney Crosby.
More News
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Back in action Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Game-time decision Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Sporting regular jersey•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: No-go Saturday•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Participates in morning skate•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...