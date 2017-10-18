Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Records two points against Rangers

Hornqvist garnered a goal and an assist in Wednesday's overtime victory over New York.

Hornqvist is apparently making up for lost time, as he has registered five points in four games after missing the first three outings of the season. The winger might be logging the bulk of his minutes in a third-line role, but his inclusion on the power play is where he is earning his salary, considering he has tallied two goals and one helper with the man advantage. If he continues to produce at this level, coach Mike Sullivan may start contemplating putting the Swede back on the top line alongside Sidney Crosby.