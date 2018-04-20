Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Skates in non-contact jersey

Hornqvist (upper body) took part in Friday's optional skate, despite having previously been ruled out for Game 5, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Hornqvist was sporting a non-contact sweater, but the fact that he was on the ice is an encouraging sign. Without the winger in the lineup, the Pens will likely continue to utilize Dominik Simon on the top line alongside Sidney Crosby. Once give the green light to play, there should be little doubt Hornqvist will rejoin the No. 1 power-play unit as well as a top-six role.